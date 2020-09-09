Via NY Post:

The Rev. Al Sharpton on Tuesday slammed the nationwide call to defund the police as a “latte liberal” ideology.

Sharpton made the comments on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” during a discussion about policing and a recent spate of violence in the Big Apple.

“To take all policing off is something that I think a latte liberal may go for as they sit around the Hamptons discussing this as some academic problem,” Sharpton said.

“But people living on the ground need proper policing,” he said.

Despite acknowledging the need for law enforcement, Sharpton did say, “We need to reimagine how we do policing.” He also said more resources are needed to address mental health issues in communities hard hit by crime.

