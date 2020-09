You know, to keep out the common folk?

Gretchen Whitmer is spending $1.1 million to expand security around the Michigan Governors mansion INCLUDING AN 8 FT TALL FENCE.

Just a reminder that Democrats hate guns, walls – and in her case, seeds, American flags, church, and the ability to work – unless it's for themselves

— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 9, 2020