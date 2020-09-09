Via NY Post:

Disgraced George Washington University professor Jessica Krug, who sparked a firestorm by pretending to be black, has now quit her job at the school, officials announced Wednesday.

Krug, 38, who is actually white, had already been pulled from teaching duties this semester and faced calls to step down after she admitted being a “culture leech” who publicly lied about her race for years.

“Dr. Krug resigned her position, effective immediately,” the university announced on Twitter. “Her classes for this semester will be taught by other faculty members, and students in those courses will receive additional information this week.”

Krug, an African history professor at the Washington, DC, school, came clean last week and admitted on a post in Medium that she “eschewed my lived experience as a white Jewish child in suburban Kansas City under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim.”

