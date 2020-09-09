Via Daily Wire:

The city of Rochester shocked the national news media when seven Rochester Police Department (RPD) leaders, including Chief of Police La’Ron Singletary, resigned on Tuesday.

Though some nationally have chalked up the mass resignations as a win for the left-wing activists protesting the Daniel Prude case, local reporting and reactions from officers and residents on the ground indicate a loss in confidence in Democrat Mayor Lovely Warren, who thoroughly blamed the alleged mishandling of the Daniel Prude case on Mr. Singletary.

“I have addressed with the police chief how deeply, and personally, and professionally disappointed I am in him for failing to fully and accurately inform me about what occurred with Mr. Prude,” Warren said during a presser on September 3. “He knows he needs to do better to truly protect and serve our community.”

Keep reading…