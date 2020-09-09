Via Fox News:

The federal government through Operation Legend has “reversed” Chicago’s surge in violence, making more than 500 arrests and charging 124 people with federal criminal charges, officials announced.

U.S. Attorney William Barr said during a Wednesday morning press conference that the federal program had helped decrease Chicago’s murder rate to the lowest it’s been “at any time” since April, cutting the rate “roughly in half since before the operation.”

“The results of those actions speak for themselves: over the first five weeks of Operation Legend in Chicago, murders dropped by 50% over the previous five weeks. August ultimately saw a 45% decrease in murders compared to July, and a 35% decrease compared to June,” he said.

