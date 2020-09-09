HOSTIN: “It wasn’t a surprise to me that black voters are overwhelmingly the backbone of the Democrat Party, 83 percent, in favor of Biden. You know, you hear this from the Trump campaign about how black people have nothing to lose, and they are going to overwhelmingly vote for Trump, and you had the black people props all over the RNC talking about all the stuff they’ve done for — for the black community. You heard Sarah Sanders yesterday talking about all the things that have been done for the black community by the Trump, you know, administration. They’re not voting for Trump. So the poll wasn’t really that surprising to me because Latinos have been very supportive, and — and have voted Republican for — for quite some time.”