Via Daily Star:

President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Price by a Norwegian official for helping to negotiate peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

The nomination was submitted by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, Fox News reports.

Mr Tybring-Gjedde praised the president of the Untied States for his efforts towards resolving international conflicts.

He cited Trump’s “key role” in negotiations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and the conflict between South Korea and North Korea.

