Via NY Post:

A news reporter and a security guard in Rochester were chased away by an angry mob of Daniel Prude protesters, including one who appeared to be wielding a knife, dramatic video shows.

The footage from Sunday’s protests in Rochester shows WHEC reporter Charles Molineaux and a security guard being told to get away by demonstrators marching toward the city’s Public Safety Building.

Protests erupted in the upstate New York city last week following the release of police bodycam footage from March showing cops pressing Prude’s face into the ground until he stopped breathing. Prude, who was black, later died.

“Go home, go home, go home!” the crowd chanted as Molineaux and the guard were confronted in a nearby parking lot, video shows. One protester is seen waving a Black Lives Matter flag.

