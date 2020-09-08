Perfectly safe.

Via Washington Examiner:

Bags of mail were found discarded in a California parking lot, according to surveillance video.

“It happened early in the morning, 5:40, and it was a Budget rental, big truck, that backed up to the parking lot. And they’re like, slowly, one by one, they’re dropping the packages,” said Lilia Serobian, who saw the mail being dumped near a spa she owns.

Local outlet KTLA reported that piles of mail were discovered in two locations in Glendale last week, which included unopened letters and boxes.

Surveillance video from near Serobian’s spa caught a rental truck dumping the mail, and she described what the perpetrators left as a “huge pile.” KTLA reported that all of the mail was from the United States Postal Service.

