Via TPM:

A Black Lives Matter activist and alleged Antifa supporter has been arrested for allegedly ramming his car into a Proud Boy member who attended a memorial event for Aaron “Jay” Danielson over Labour Day weekend in Vancouver, Washington.

Charles “Robbie” Holliday-Smith, 30, a Portland-area barber, turned himself in to authorities and was booked into Clark County Jail.

The hit-and-run suspect has posted calls for violence on his social media accounts, which are littered with Antifa content, The Gateway Pundit confirmed.

“I will fight you and will justifiably feel good about beating your ass!” Holliday-Smith threatened “racists” in 2018.

“If you are #racist, run far far away from my #brothers and I,” the suspect wrote on Instagram in 2018. “Because we will take action against ANYONE who ignorantly and blindly hates against someone for their skin color or demographics.”

