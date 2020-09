The BEST part of yesterday’s “Fu*k Seattle PD” march was @SeattlePD’s trolling level. It was top-notch!

Once protesters made it outside of @SPOG1952, they blared “Save a Horse Ride a Cowboy.” #seattleprotests #seattleriots @johnrich pic.twitter.com/AVGfOGxf7M

— Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) September 8, 2020