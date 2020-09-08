Via The Hill:

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s lead over President Trump in Florida’s largest county is tightening, according to a new poll, bolstering the president’s hopes in the must-win swing state.

The poll, from the firm Bendixen & Amandi International and the Miami Herald, shows Biden garnering 55 percent of the vote in Miami-Dade County to Trump’s 38 percent. While that 17-point lead is well outside the poll’s 4.4 percentage point margin of error, it’s well short of then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s 30-point victory there in 2016.

The survey also found Biden and Trump statistically tied among Miami-Dade Hispanics. The former vice president carried 46 percent support among those voters to Trump’s 47 percent.

