Via Yahoo:

A Texas man is facing charges of threatening an attack on the University of Houston after he “Zoom-bombed” an online class and praised the Islamic State group, the Justice Department said Tuesday.

Ibraheem Ahmed Al Bayati, 19, disrupted the lecture being held via the online conference service Zoom last Wednesday.

When he got a chance to speak, Bayati said, “What does any of this have to do with the fact that UH is about to get bombed in a few days?” drawing gasps from the other students, according to an indictment.

He then said twice an Arabic phrase that means, “Islamic State will remain,” and pointed his index finger toward the sky, a gesture common with Islamic fundamentalists.

Bayati admitted his acts on Friday after he was tracked by his online IP address and arrested by FBI agents at a relative’s house.

