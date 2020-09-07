Steve Jobs would not be happy that his wife is wasting money he left her on a failing Radical Left Magazine that is run by a con man (Goldberg) and spews FAKE NEWS & HATE. Call her, write her, let her know how you feel!!! https://t.co/wwuoP85bQE

Via Mediaite:

The Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg used an interview with CNN’s Brian Stelter to defend the magazine’s reporting on President Donald Trump’s disparagement of America’s servicemen.

Appearing on Reliable Sources, Goldberg asserted his confidence in The Atlantic’s multiple anonymous sources who provided the accounts of Trump’s disrespectful attitude toward fallen soldiers. He also pointed out that the article’s details are in-line with Trump’s public comments, remarking that “according to the rules of ordinary politics,” Trump’s presidential ambitions should’ve ended the day he insulted John McCain for being captured as a prisoner of war.

As Goldberg predicted that more national security personnel will also eventually speak out against Trump, Stelter pressed him on why he granted anonymity to the sources for his story. Goldberg referred to Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin, noting she corroborated multiple elements from his report, but he defended the use of anonymous sources by saying “we all have to use anonymous sources, especially in a climate in which the president of the United States tries to actively intimidate journalism organizations and people who provide information to journalism organizations.”

