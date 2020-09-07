DEVELOPING: California's Independent System Operator declares stage 2 emergency, widespread blackouts expected as power grid may fail
California once was part of a first world country. This is completely self-inflicted because to their equivalent “green new deal” nonsense.
It’s almost 3 p.m. Time to turn off major appliances, set the thermostat to 78 degrees (or use a fan instead), turn off excess lights and unplug any appliances you’re not using.
We need every Californian to help conserve energy. Please do your part. #FlexAlert
