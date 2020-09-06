They’re trying this again and already spinning about why Biden loses. You know their internal polls must be awful for Biden then.

Via Washington Times:

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala D. Harris said Sunday that she thinks Russian interference could cause Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden to lose the 2020 election.

Ms. Harris told CNN that Russia will be at the “front of the line” to interfere in the 2020 election.

“Could it cost you the White House?” asked CNN personality Dana Bash about Russian election meddling to Ms. Harris.

“We have classic voter suppression, we have what happened in 2016, which is foreign interference, we have a president who is trying to convince the American people not to believe in the integrity of our election system and compromise their belief that their vote might actually count,” Ms. Harris told CNN. “These things are all at play and I am very realistic, Joe is very realistic, that until we can win…that there will be many obstacles that people are intentionally placing in front of Americans’ ability to vote.”

