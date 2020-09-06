Chants of “every city, every town, burn the precinct to the ground” pic.twitter.com/RXX9vHCDLX

Revolutionary Abolitionist Movement protesters geared up in Black Bloc take over NYC Streets carrying a “Death to America” and “Free All Prisoners” banners

Update to this story.

Via Daily Mail:

A wealthy college student is among the eight people arrested on rioting charges after participants in a Black Lives Matter protest went on a rampage in Manhattan, causing some $100,000 in damage to businesses.

Clara Kraebber, 20, was among those arrested after the vandalism spree on Friday in the Flatiron District, where demonstrators were protesting over the death of Daniel Prude in upstate Rochester.

All were charged with rioting, and some were additionally charged with weapons and burglary tool possession.

Keep reading…