ANTIFA lights themselves on fire— 5 minutes into the March, officers attempted to put him out. pic.twitter.com/FVBoEeQJVH — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) September 6, 2020

Feel good video of the day. Notice how are incompetent in attending to him, he’s is saved by the police they were just attacking.

Graphic: Another angle of the person being set on fire by a Molotov cocktail thrown by antifa militants in SE Portland. Rioters try to help but don’t do much. Cops are the ones who rush in & put out the flames. Video by @BGOnTheScene. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/9gNFo73Lyc — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 6, 2020

Then they arrested a bunch of them, which may have actual charges and time since they attacked the OSP, who were deputized as federal agents.

Day 100, I haven’t seen this many arrests in one night since the federal courthouse protest days. Portland Police and the direct action march have clashed over and over near Ventura Park #PortlandProtests #PortlandRiots #Portland pic.twitter.com/WW8nGMH69D — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 6, 2020