The American left is holding a meeting. Sponsored by the Atlantic magazine. https://t.co/goMEZh0LWu — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 5, 2020

Now I’m sure it’s just a coincidence that The Atlantic which did a anonymous source hit piece on Trump remarks about the military isn’t at all because of support for Democrats, no sir.

Via Twitchy:

As Twitchy reported, Sarah Palin gave everyone a reminder of how the “Trig truthers” at The Atlantic treated her when she was John McCain’s running mate. It was also an Atlantic writer who (surprise!) opened Joe Biden’s press conference Friday by asking him about the magazine’s exposé on President Trump’s disdain for the troops and about Trump’s soul. It was also an Atlantic writer who called Trump’s speech in Tulsa “explicitly white supremacist,” and The Atlantic has also warned us that if Trump wins reelection in November, the rioting in Portland will look like a “preliminary skirmish.” What’s funny is back in March, an Atlantic contributor asked Biden to “stay alive,” as Democrats needed nothing from him but to remain a corporeal presence because it seemed “as if Biden exists primarily as an idea, rather than an actual candidate.” Keep reading…

Guess who else besides Hillary is speaking? Oh, look, one of the founders of the BLM, Alicia Garza.

#TheAtlanticFest 2020 is now open for registration. Tickets are free and attendance is all-virtual. Join us—and many others—from September 21 to 24: https://t.co/Ri8NkZCjiA pic.twitter.com/tNpkAdrIhQ — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) September 1, 2020