Via Fox News:

Democrats are threatening violence if Joe Biden does not defeat President Trump in November, New York Post columnist Miranda Devine said Saturday.

“If you think that they were sore losers in 2016, you ain’t seen anything yet. … Democrats have no intention of accepting defeat at the ballot box,” Devine said on “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

Devine called it “information warfare” to benefit the Biden campaign, citing a Washington Post op-ed by Georgetown law professor Rosa Brooks, who says Americans should prepare for war if the election result is anything short of a Biden landslide.

“It’s just a variation on the theme … when [Biden] said if you don’t vote for him, you ain’t safe,” Devine said. “It’s pretty despicable, but that is everything you need to know.”

