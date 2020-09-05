Buh bye, Joe Biden.

Via The Hill:

The vast majority of voters in a new Harvard CAPS-Harris poll released exclusively to The Hill say they believe civil unrest will be an important issue in the November election.

More than 9 in 10 voters surveyed in the poll, 92 percent, said they thought the issue would be important in the presidential campaign and election, including 52 percent who called it “very important” and 40 percent who viewed it as “somewhat important.” The survey was released Friday.

The findings come as protests over racial injustice and police brutality have continued for months across the country following the deaths of unarmed Black individuals such as Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. The most recent wave of protests has taken place in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by police seven times at close range in Kenosha, Wis.

