He was stalking them, lucky the other guy wasn’t shot too.

Via IB Times:

Michael Forest Reinoehl, the suspect in the fatal shooting of a right-wing supporter in Portland, was shot and killed by a U.S. Marshals task force as they tried to apprehend him in Lacey, Washington State, on Thursday evening.

Reinoehl, 48, was identified as the man who killed “Patriot Prayer” member Aaron “Jay” Danielson in downtown Portland during a pro-Trump rally on Aug. 29. Video footage of the fatal shooting shot by bystanders from multiple angles showed a man resembling Reinoehl having the same neck tattoo firing two shots at Danielson before walking away.

Keep reading…