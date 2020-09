This is deep blue, Democrat New York State but IF President Trump loses… this will become the WHOLE of America, from sea to shining sea.

Vote Trump as if you’re life depends on it because it does.pic.twitter.com/hUY7IbEUdx

— ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Suzy ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@suzydymna) September 5, 2020