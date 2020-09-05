Via CNN:

(CNN) On Thursday, presidential candidate Joe Biden claimed that a Black man had invented the light bulb, not “a White guy named Edison.”

Biden was at a community meeting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the site of the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake. He was addressing the ways in which Black Americans are stripped from American history and aren’t discussed in schools.

The thing is, though, his facts were a little off. As far as we know, Edison did invent the light bulb, but a Black inventor named Lewis Latimer actually made it better and more accessible.

