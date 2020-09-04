Via Inside Higher Ed:

Following a marathon of deceit, Jessica Krug, associate professor of history at George Washington University, admitted Thursday that she is white and not Black, as she had long claimed.

In an essay on Medium called “The Truth, and the Anti-Black Violence of My Lies,” Krug said that to “an escalating degree over my adult life, I have eschewed my lived experience as a white Jewish child in suburban Kansas City under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim: first North African Blackness, then U.S. rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness.”

Krug said she’s “claimed these identities as my own when I had absolutely no right to do so — when doing so is the very epitome of violence, of thievery and appropriation, of the myriad ways in which non-Black people continue to use and abuse Black identities and cultures.” She’s also “formed intimate relationships with loving, compassionate people who have trusted and cared for me when I have deserved neither trust nor caring.”

