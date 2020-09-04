Seattle’s experiment with “community policing” ends the way you thought it would.

Via Seattle PI:

SEATTLE — The operators of a private security firm hired by Seattle City Hall to patrol Cal Anderson Park are having second thoughts after they said their guards were threatened earlier this week by people living in an encampment at the site.

Officers from the Seattle Police Department conducted a sweep a few days ago and cleared the encampment. But after the police left, a group of more than 50 people allegedly chased out the private security guards brought in to patrol the park, the firm’s owner said Thursday.

