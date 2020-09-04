Breaking News
Jobs Report
A good report with strong trends
Temp workers -3.1 million to 6.2 (peak 18.1)
Labor Force +968,000
Unemployed -2.8 million to 13.6
Unemployment Rate 8.4 significantly better than consensus
The job report for the month of August was released on Friday and the news was good. The report showed the addition of 1.4 million jobs. The nationwide unemployment rate also fell to 8.4 percent, crushing expectations and marking the fourth straight month of recovery following the Wuhan coronavirus lockdowns in March.