Via KATU

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man suspected by police of fatally shooting a Trump supporter in downtown Portland last weekend was killed by law enforcement officials in the state of Washington on Thursday night when they tried to arrest him, the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed.

Aaron “Jay” Danielson, 39, died from a gunshot wound to the chest Saturday, Aug. 29, near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Alder Street. Danielson had been part of a pro-Trump caravan that drove into Portland.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office told KATU’s sister station in Seattle, KOMO News, that the suspect came out of an apartment in Lacey, Washington, got into a vehicle and that shots were fired during a traffic stop. The suspect was killed in the gunfire, authorities said. No officers were injured in the shooting.

The sheriff’s office confirmed it had members involved in a federal task force looking for the suspect in the Portland shooting.

