Affirmative defense is not a great idea here. He’s asserting he did it, but likely will say it was self defense. No evidence he was in any danger of any kind.

Via NY Post:

The Antifa security guard allegedly being eyed in the shooting death of a President Trump supporter during protests in Portland has broken his silence, telling VICE News, “I had no choice”.

“You know, lots of lawyers suggest that I shouldn’t even be saying anything, but I feel it’s important that the world at least gets a little bit of what’s really going on,” Michael Forest Reinoehl said during an exclusive interview with the outlet scheduled to air at 11 p.m. Thursday.

“I had no choice,” Reinoehl said. “I mean, I, I had a choice. I could have sat there and watched them kill a friend of mine of color. I wasn’t going to do that.”

Reinoehl, 48, has not been arrested or charged in the Aug. 29 shooting of Aaron “Jay” Danielson, 39, who was taking part in a pro-Trump rally to counter ongoing Black Lives Matter protests in the Oregon city when he was gunned down.

