Via My Northwest:

Criminal Antifa activists and other Seattle agitators hid deadly weapons inside tents at a park they were occupying across the street from the East Precinct on Capitol Hill.

The activists purportedly occupied portions of Cal Anderson Park to help provide resources for homeless residents.

But during a sweep Monday morning, Seattle police found scores of weapons, including a machete, hatchet, homemade spike strips, an unexploded mortar, and well over a dozen makeshift shields.

Keep reading…