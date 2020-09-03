“For us we think leaving the consumer to make the decision if they’re safe or not to come to our establishment is essential. We fear for the smaller ones who have weeks left.” says the owner of @BigStormBrewing @fox13news #pinellas

Via Fox News:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – In the heart of downtown St. Petersburg, where craft breweries are known to thrive and beer-lovers consistently congregated in the pre-COVID days, business owners had a one-on-one with Governor Ron DeSantis about their struggles during the pandemic.

During a visit to Green Bench Brewing Company, bar and brewery owners said they are starting to see consumer confidence building and want to move forward, but the past few months have been rough.

Pete Boland, owner of The Galley, which temporarily closed once after at least one employee tested positive for the coronavirus, said while his bar has seen more delivery orders, he wants to help create more guest confidence.

“It’s OK to have fun.” he said. “People need to mitigate and take care of themselves. I think individual responsibility needs to rule the day. We got to get back to work. We got to let people know it’s OK. Life does have some inherent risk but…we want to give them a reason to smile in this crazy year.”

Keep reading…