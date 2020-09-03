Via USA Today:

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and election challenger Joe Biden will mark next week’s 9/11 anniversary in the same place: The field in Pennsylvania where an airplane crashed amid a brawl between passengers and hijackers.

The Trump and Biden camps said they would both travel to Shanksville, Pennsylvania – site of the Flight 93 National Memorial – on Sept. 11, which is a week from Friday.

It is not certain they will be there at the same, though there is an annual ceremony to honor the passengers and crew who tried to wrest control of Flight 93 from hijackers before it crashed into a field near Shanksville.

Their actions thwarted another attack on that day in which other hijacked airplanes slammed into the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon just outside Washington, D.C.

