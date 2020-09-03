Via Fox Business:

Gun sales for August increased by 58% compared to the same time last year, the highest number reported for the month on record, according to recently released information.

There were roughly 1.8 million guns sold in August 2020, according to Small Arms Analytics and Forecasting, which compiles and analyzes the raw data obtained from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

While the percentage increase is lower than the past several months, which reported surges ranging from 71% to 145%, it remains a record-high for the month compared to previous years, according to National Shooting Sports Foundation spokesperson Mark Oliva.

