He just doesn’t give a rap about what they think.

AG Bill Barr to CNN's Wolf Blitzer: "The media should be fair and balanced no matter who the president is. Doesn't give the media a license to lie the way a lot of the media is."

Blitzer: "I can speak for us, we are fair and balanced."

Barr, laughing: "Ok…"

🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/HZrmKAaFZ0

— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 2, 2020