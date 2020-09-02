Heh.

Via The Hill:

Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs is 27 years old and still calls his mother every day.

“We’re more than entertainers, we’re more than athletes,” Diggs told a Seahawks reporter. “We have families outside of this. My whole family’s Black, so at the end of the day, I’m scared for them every day. I call my mom every day. No matter if I’m a multi-millionaire or not, she worries about me each and every day.”

The team with one of the nine Black starting quarterbacks in a league that is about 70 percent Black canceled practice on Saturday, days after police shot a Black man in Kenosha, Wis. As thousands protested across the country on the 57th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, the Seattle Seahawks, which is more than 70 percent Black, used the time to meet and register to vote. The organization has also held diversity, equality and inclusion sessions, unconscious bias training for staff and other outreach initiatives in the months since protests began after the killing of George Floyd.

“Our players are screaming at us,” Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll told a team reporter. “’Can you see me, can you hear me?’ They just want to be respected, they just want to be accepted just like all of our white children and families want to be. It’s no different, because we’re all the same.”

