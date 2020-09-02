Wow. Why isn’t this a major story? That he not only read the instructions but that he obviously has been given the questions in advance.
Shouldn’t this be a major story?
Biden clearly has advance notice of questions in TV interviews & has answers loaded into the teleprompter.
And he reads the title of the talking points his staff left in there.
“Venezuela top line messages” he says.
Scripted interview botched. https://t.co/S5kU6bZt8N
— Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) September 2, 2020