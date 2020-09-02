Wow. Why isn’t this a major story? That he not only read the instructions but that he obviously has been given the questions in advance.

Shouldn’t this be a major story?

Biden clearly has advance notice of questions in TV interviews & has answers loaded into the teleprompter.

And he reads the title of the talking points his staff left in there.

“Venezuela top line messages” he says.

Scripted interview botched. https://t.co/S5kU6bZt8N

— Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) September 2, 2020