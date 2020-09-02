Morons.

Via TMZ:

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are breaking into the digital space like never before … infiltrating Animal Crossing to reach a younger demographic, which is kinda genius.

The Biden-Harris campaign linked up with Nintendo to make some virtual merch available for the first time on their uber-popular game Tuesday, which ‘New Horizons’ users can now cop. IYKYK … frankly, AC folks are always looking for new ways to spruce up their islands.

Among some of the items you can now swoop up — via specific QR codes — are three different Joe Biden campaign signs, which you can throw out onto your in-game lawn, PLUS … an American flag-themed aviator glasses sign, which is another signature Biden token.

