Via NY Post:

“As much as he’d like to be running against somebody else, he’s running against me, Joe Biden. And the fact is that he is not acting very responsibly.”

Asked if the police officers involved in the shooting of Blake should be charged, Biden said the legal process has to play out.

“I think we should let the judicial system work its way. I do think there’s a minimum need to be charged, the officers, and as well as Breonna Taylor,” he said, referring to the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Taylor at her Louisville home in March.

Biden, who allowed his staff to identify which reporters got to ask questions, also said the fatal shooting in Portland of Aaron Danielson, a member of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer, who was killed by a man self-described as “100% ANTIFA,” should be investigated. However, he seemed to insinuate that Danielson invited his fate.

Keep reading…