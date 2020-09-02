Via KOIN:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of stabbing two people to death in Northeast Portland in June was arrested at a protest in downtown Portland just one week prior, KOIN 6 News has learned.

Cassy Leaton, 22, and Najaf “Nate” Hobbs, 39, were stabbed on June 16 near Northeast Davis Street. Police arrested Phillip Lawrence Nelson, 39, two days later. He faces two murder charges and is being held without bail.

Just days before he allegedly killed Leaton and Hobbs, though, Nelson was taken into custody at a protest in downtown Portland. Court records show he was arrested on charges of interfering with a peace officer. Those charges were dismissed the next day.

Before that, Nelson did not appear to have any criminal history in Oregon. Nelson told authorities he had been homeless, living in the Portland area for the two months before the crime, according to court records for the murder arrest.

