The man under investigation for shooting dead a Trump supporter and right-wing activist in Portland on Saturday night is a 48-year-old father-of-two whose own family turned him in to police after spotting him in videos from the night of violence.

Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, was identified by anonymous police sources cited by The Oregonian.

His estranged sister said she received a phone call threatening that their family would be in danger unless they turned him in to police. She then looked online and saw photographs of her brother circulating.

‘We reached out to police and confirmed that we recognized Michael in the screenshots. On the one hand, this whole thing surprises the daylights out of us, because we always thought he is a lot of bark, not a lot of bite. But he’s also been very impulsive and irrational,’ she said.

