Bill Clinton should maybe panic now.

Via NY Post:

The US Virgin Islands asked for permission to view sealed documents in a civil case against Ghislaine Maxwell as part of their lawsuit against the estate of multi-millionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

In court papers filed Tuesday, a lawyer for the territory’s government argued the sealed documents in the defamation case brought by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre are “very likely relevant” to their case against Epstein’s estate.

They argue the sealed material is of particular importance because Epstein himself cannot testify in their suit against him because of his suicide in 2019.

“In light of Epstein’s death in federal prison after the discovery in this action was taken, his direct testimony is unavailable to the USVI. Thus, any testimony by or about Epstein in this action may be critical to the USVI’s law enforcement action,” attorney William Narwold wrote in the court filing.

