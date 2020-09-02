Speaking of outright racists…

SHARPTON: “But I think that the President’s outright racist — this is not even dog whistling. This is outright screaming when you talk about — I mean, like today, the answer to that last question you just showed where he said where people will come in and rob and rape you. I mean, this is straight out of the 19th century kind of ‘the blacks are coming to rape your women.’ This kind of stuff I think will make people understand that this is bigger than whether you are Republican or Democrat. This is about whether you believe in a country that should deal with people equally and fairly. To say that low-income housing — let’s remember now, he was accused of discrimination in his own real estate business and he had to settle with the federal government. So this is not just Trump as president, this is Trump as we knew him in New York.”