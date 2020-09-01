Via Fox News:

President Trump plans visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin amid unrest; reaction on ‘Outnumbered.’

As Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris have ramped up their condemnation of violence gripping some American cities, allies of President Trump are challenging their sincerity, citing support by a number of Biden staffers and Harris herself for a group that helped bail out Minneapolis protesters.

“Sorry @JoeBiden, but you can’t claim to oppose riots and crime when your campaign is literally on the record bailing violent rioters out of jail!!! #BidenRiots,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted.

“As predicted, Joe Biden today failed to condemn the left-wing mobs burning, looting, and terrorizing American cities,” Trump campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement, after Biden used a speech in Pittsburgh to denounce rioters and looters, as well as accuse Trump of fueling the tensions. “He failed to apologize for his campaign staff donating to a fund which bailed violent criminals out of jail in Minneapolis.”

