My money is on Chicago.

Via NBC:

The battle against gun violence has plagued every city across the country, and on Labor Day in particular, New York City usually has to contend with a higher than average number of shootings.

Now a bar on Long Island is making a game out of the violence, and the struggle to quell it.

Patchogue bar The Cliffton posted their sick game on Facebook, pitting NYC against Chicago. The chart is set up like a typical Super Bowl pool, with patrons picking the number of shootings each city will see, and winning money if they choose the right numbers. Beneath the scoreboard, it says “let the shooting sprees begin!”

