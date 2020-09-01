If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

But they want to claim now, after embracing all this, that they called it out and Trump didn’t? Insane gaslighting.

Via Twitchy:

As CNN reported, Joe Biden in a speech in Pittsburgh at last condemned the violence in cities like Portland and challenged President Trump to do the same, as if he hasn’t been for the past three months while enablers on the Left have said, “Looting isn’t violence” and “They have insurance and it’s just property that can be replaced.” Keep reading…