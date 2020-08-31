Via Newsbusters:

…Apparently Grammy-winning country music artist Kacey Musgraves has been watching CNN. She blasted Trump voters on Twitter over the weekend, saying that voting for the current president is essentially an “act of violence.”

The “Golden Hour” singer/songwriter made a fool out of herself on Twitter on Aug 28, accusing folks using their right to vote as perpetrating violence. No joke. Musgraves, an ardent supporter of peace, love, tolerance and every other feel good liberal platitude, can’t stomach people’s electoral choices. Weird how that works, right?

The country star tweeted a rainbow-colored backdrop that had a very undemocratic quote on it. It read, “If you love an LGBTQ+ person and you’re planning on voting for Donald Trump in November, that’s an act of violence against them?” Oh is it?

