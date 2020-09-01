That’s what ultimately going to take them down.

Via Fox News:

The Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the organization and funding of the violent protests that have disrupted several U.S. cities in recent months, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Chad Wolf told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Monday.

“This is something that I have talked to the AG personally about,” said Wolf, adding that the DOJ is now focused on “targeting and investigating the head of these organizations, [and] the individuals that are paying for these individuals to move across the country.

“What we know, Tucker, is that we have seen groups and individuals move from Portland to other parts of the country,” Wolf addeed. “Almost 100 of them were from out of state.”

Wolf revealed the probe days after Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., called on the Justice Department to investigate those funding the organized riots after he and his wife were accosted by demonstrators on the final night of the Republican National Convention.

