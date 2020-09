The f*ck is he talking about?

Biden yelling at this Trump supporter trying to heckle him: "Don't jump! Don't jump!" might be the funniest thing I've seen this year.

In my defense, I haven't gotten out much, but still…#BidenCalm pic.twitter.com/8bDgJivW1O

— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) August 31, 2020