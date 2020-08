Wow.

Betting odds are now virtually tied for the 2020 presidential election.

• Biden: 50.6%

• Trump: 49.1%

Biden was leading 61-37 just one month ago.

— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 30, 2020