Via Denver Post:

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Four 20-year-old men have been sentenced for throwing a chlorine bomb at an Arvada police officer last year. The crime was committed in April 2019 near Ralston Valley Park.

Gavin Dawson, Maxwell McCann and Braiden Ulmer will all do jail time and spend two years on probation. Isaac Koch was granted a two-year deferral.

The men blocked a road last year with plastic wrap and street signs they had pulled out of the ground, with the goal being apparently to throw chlorine bombs at the signs.

